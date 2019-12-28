Super Series ODI aims for quality cricket, asserts Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly clarified that the Super ODI series is an attempt to promote quality cricket through a ”good, competitive” tournament. Ganguly also pointed out the challenges in bringing together four top teams of the world and also expressed concern over its scheduling in a busy ICC calendar.

It hasn’t been three months since former India skipper Sourav Ganguly assumed the office of the Board of Cricket Control in India’s (BCCI) president but the man has taken giant leaps since then, from India’s first-ever D/N Test match to contracts for first-class cricketers. Ganguly is all set to script history once again, with him aiming to organize a Super Series ODI tournament comprising the world's top teams.

The Super ODI series will be a quadrangular tournament featuring Australia, England and another nation with India. The BCCI chief informed that it is just a proposal right now for what will be a “good, competitive tournament.”

"It's a proposal. Let's see where it goes. The reason behind it is only to have a good, competitive tournament," Ganguly told Hindustan Times.

However, he made it clear that for the tournament to happen from 2021, they will have to overcome a lot of hurdles.

"We will have to get clearances from the broadcasters and ICC for a four-nation tournament. Then, there are the Future Tours Programme (FTP) areas to look at, as to where do we fit it within the FTP," the BCCI chief said.

"But it's just a way to create a niche tournament. We are looking for quality cricket. What we see today, is only bilaterals happening.”

While Cricket Australia and the England and Wales Cricket Board have welcomed the proposal, former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif loathed the idea as he predicted it to be a “flop ” Ganguly, responding to the criticism, clarified that series will not be benefiting just the “Big Three” and asserted that it is an attempt to promote high-quality cricket.

"There will be a fourth team as well. We have to just fit this tournament in the gap, which is the biggest challenge. The agenda just is a high class tournament with very powerful teams put together.

"Very rarely do you get to see India, Australia, England and South Africa or a New Zealand play a quadrangular tournament," he added.