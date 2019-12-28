SA vs ENG | Jos Buttler joins long list of English players struck by flu

Flu has struck again in the England camp taking down Jos Buttler, rendering him unable to don the gloves on day 3 as Jonny Bairstow had to fill in for him behind the stumps. He joined Ollie Pope, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Jack Leach along with two support staff members in the list of sick visitors.

While England seem to be in a dire condition in the Boxing Day Test match in Centurion, flu has delivered yet another blow to their hopes of staying alive in the encounter. While the tour started off with most of the English players being sick, Jos Buttler joined the list of sick players as he was unable to keep on day 3 of the Test match.

Jonny Bairstow, who is a specialist keeper having kept in Tests as well as white-ball games, filled in for Buttler. The list of sick players includes Ollie Pope, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Jack Leach who are being quarantined at the team hotel.

Speedsters Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad were also sick at the beginning of the tour as they missed both of the tour games but to England’s relief, recovered on time to play the series opener. All-rounder Ben Stokes was also affected as he left the field on Day one due to dehydration, but now seems to be in good shape.

England are knee-deep into trouble right now, having been set a daunting target of 376 in the fourth innings. The visitors, who will be chasing a steep total, will be praying for Buttler’s recovery whose batting could come in handy to save the game.