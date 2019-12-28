SA vs ENG | Aiden Markram ruled out of remainder of Test series with fractured finger

South Africa have been dealt a body blow as opener Aiden Markram will miss the remainder of the four-Test series due to a fracture he suffered to his fourth left finger. Markram is set to undergo injury for the same, which is bound to rule him out of action for at least six weeks. Markram batted late on Day 2 in the second innings and managed to score just two runs, before being trapped plumb in front by James Anderson. In the first innings, he got off to a brisk start, scoring 20, before throwing his wicket away to Sam Curran.