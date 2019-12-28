Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group C - Odisha thrash Uttarakhand; Jharkand and Haryana play out draw

Suryakant Pradhan picked up a five-wicket haul in the second innings as Odisha got a target of only 63 to chase in the final innings, which they managed to do without losing a wicket. Elsewhere, bad light played a major role as the games involving Jharkhand, J&K and Assam ended in draws.

Suryakant Pradhan helps Odisha beat Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand were in deep trouble at 54-4 at the beginning of the final day and had to bat well. But they could not do so as Suryakant Pradhan picked up a five-wicket haul and helped Odisha bowl out Uttarakhand for 195. Needing just 63 runs to win, the Odisha batsmen did it in style with 10 wickets in hand, thus completing a comprehensive win.

Maharashtra, Chattisgarh game ends in an early draw

Maharashtra was just 3 runs ahead of Chattisgarh before the start of their second innings and with just a lead of 42 runs and just one day remaining, there must have been some kind of target in the minds of the batsmen to reach and give the opposition a certain amount of overs to trigger a result. But nothing of that sort happened as Maharashtra scored 149 runs for the loss of three wickets. Both the captains then shook hands and an early draw was called, understanding that it was the only result possible.

Skipper Saurabh Tiwary's unbeaten hundred helps Jharkhand draw against Haryana

Jharkhand had to bat well and avoid a collapse on the final day to secure a draw against Haryana in a game that was severely affected by bad light. Opener Kumar Deobrat (162) and skipper Saurabh Tiwary (151*) kept the Haryana bowlers at bay as Jharkhand mounted a mammoth 408-5 in their first-innings. The match was drawn due to very little time available for any kind of result to be possible.

Bad light affects J&K vs Assam

Assam were able to add only 60 runs to their overnight total of 22 in the entirety of the fourth day due to bad light and hence there was no result possible due to the amount of time lost in the game due to bad light. Thus, unsurprisingly, the game ended in a stalemate.