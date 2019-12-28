Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group B - UP thrash Saurashtra; Kaushik Gandhi epic salvages draw for TN

Uttar Pradesh skipper Saurabh Kumar picked up six wickets in the last innings to skittle out Saurashtra for just 120 and hand them a thumping deafeat, by an innings and 72 runs. Elsewhere, Kaushik Gandhi played the innings of his life to help Tamil Nadu bat throughout the day and salvage a draw.

Rishi Dhawan's five-fer not enough as HP, Karnataka play out a draw

Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Karun Nair had removed Karnataka out of trouble at the end of day three on 191-3. But Rishi Dhawan stepped in and made sure that Karnataka did not cross the 300-mark. He ended up with five wickets as Karnataka were bowled out for 296, with Padikkal falling just one run short of a well-deserved century. In the end, there was not much time left in the game and Himachal Pradesh ended their innings on 34-2, thereby playing out a draw.

Skipper Saurabh Kumar sizzles as Uttar Pradesh hand Saurashtra innings defeat

Saurashtra had to bat well in their second innings to have any hopes of saving the game, but except Harvik Desai (50), no Saurashtra batsman showed the ability or will to withstand the pressure put by the bowlers and the batting team and so were bowled out for 120. UP skipper Saurabh Kumar was the star with the ball as he picked up six wickets and helped UP win the match by an innings and 72 runs.

Kaushik Gandhi epic salvages TN impossible draw

After getting bowled out in the first innings for just 149 and conceding a big first-innings lead to Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu had to bat well on the final day to salvage a draw. And that is exactly what happened as Kaushuik Gandhi played a blinder (154) and helped Tamil Nadu bat throughout the day and reach the score of 377-7 in their second innings. This herculean effort by Gandhi was well supported by other batsmen and Tamil Nadu salvaged a draw from the jaws of defeat.