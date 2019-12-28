Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group A - Delhi complete comprehensive win over Hyderabad

On the back of Shikhar Dhawan's century in the first innings and some top quality bowling from Ishant Sharma and Simarjeet Singh, Delhi managed to beat Hyderabad by seven wickets. Elsewhere, bad light played a huge part as the games involving Bengal, Vidarbha ended in a disappointing draw.

Ishan Porel shines but Andhra, Bengal game ends in a draw

Ishan Porel again was impressive as the youngster again made a mark with a four wicket-haul, helping Bengal bowl Andhra out for just 181. The Bengal team took a lead of 108 runs but with 40-0 in the second innings, the captains shook hands with draw being the only result possible. Bad light had eaten up a large part of the game and thus the sides had to settle for a draw.

Delhi complete a comfortable win over Hyderabad

Delhi skipper Shikhar Dhawan's brilliant century (140) in the first innings coupled with some fine seam bowling by the experienced Ishant Sharma and the young Simarjeet Singh saw Hyderabad getting completely dismantled, handing just a target of 84 for Delhi in the final innings. Although Delhi lost three wickets, they ended up winning the game comprehensively.

Shubman Gill, Gurkeerat Singh Mann slam tons as Punjab, Vidarbha game ends in a draw

Yet another game was affected by bad light as Punjab and Vidarbha had to share points with the game ending in a draw. Punjab scored a mammoth 408/5 in their first innings, thanks to brilliant hundreds from Shubman Gill (100) and Gurkeerat Singh Mann (149). But there was not enough time left in the game for either side to force a result as the game ended in a stalemate.