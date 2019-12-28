Kris Srikkanth, Anjum Chopra to receive CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Awards

Former Indian cricketers Kris Srikkanth and Anjum Chopra are set to be awarded the CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Awards during the BCCI Annual Awards ceremony in Mumbai. Srikkanth has been a vital part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team while Anjum Chopra played the World Cup final in 2005.

"Srikkanth and Anjum will be conferred with the Lifetime Achievement award for their contributions to Indian cricket. Everyone in BCCI feels that they are perfect choices for the award," a BCCI source told PTI.

Srikkanth has led India in the 1989 series against Pakistan where Sachin Tendulkar made his debut. He was a very attacking batsman and complemented really well along with fellow opener and legend Sunil Gavaskar. Their opening combination was a huge success as India won the 1983 World Cup against all odds.

In the 43 Tests that he has played for India, he has scored 2062 runs. He was a big match player as he scored a fifty in the final of the Benson and Hedges World Championship series against Pakistan. Srikkanth called it quits after India crashed out of the 1992 World Cup Down Under. He later served as the chairman of selectors from 2009-2011 and helped in picking the 15-man squad that went on to win the 2011 World Cup.

Anjum Chopra has been quite an influential figure in women's cricket in India and was considered to be the most successful women's cricketer in India before the arrival of Mithali Raj. She has played 127 ODIs, 12 Tests and 18 T20Is for India and was a part of the Indian team that played the World Cup Final back in 2005.