India not a safe country for teams to tour, claims Javed Miandad

Javed Miandad has advised ICC to boycott India owing to the violent protests against CAA that have erupted in the nation and has also urged other countries to sever any sporting relations. Miandad echoed PCB chief Ehsan Mani who had earlier stated India posed more security threats than Pakistan.

While the whole nation is witnessing an uproar against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), former Pakistan cricketers and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials seem to be hell-bent on tarnishing the image of Indian cricket in its lieu. After PCB chief Ehsan Mani claimed that India is more of a security threat than Pakistan, former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad has now echoed his call.

Miandad declared the subcontinent nation unsafe while urging ICC and other cricketing nations to boycott India. He also called on the cricketers to stand up and condemn the nation for its policies.

"Not Pakistan but India is not a safe country for any tourist or anybody (sic). As human beings, we sportspersons should also stand up and condemn them.

"The entire world is watching and talking about what is going on there. I am speaking on behalf of Pakistan that all sporting ties must be suspended with India. All countries should take action against them," he said.

The recently concluded Test series against Sri Lanka marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years. Sri Lanka were the last team to play Tests there, in 2009, when their tour was cut short by a terrorist attack on the team bus.