AUS v NZ | Trent Boult bids early goodbye to the series after suffering hand fracture

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult will travel back home after suffering a fracture in his right hand that has ruled him out of the remainder of the series against Australia. The Kiwis have confirmed that a replacement for Boult, who was hit by a Mitchell Starc delivery, will be announced soon.

A massive loss at Perth, a series-ending injury to pacer Lockie Ferguson, a 319-run first-innings deficit at the MCG, and now, news of Boult’s injury — New Zealand's tour of Australia is going from bad to worse with each passing session. Boult was struck on the hand by Starc while batting in New Zealand's first innings on day three of the second Test. The 30-year-old, who was treated on-field before resuming his innings, went onto bowl nine overs with the ball later on.

"Trent Boult suffered a fracture to the second metacarpal of his right hand after being struck while batting on day three of the second Test against Australia in Melbourne. An X-ray during the tea break confirmed the undisplaced fracture which will require around four weeks of rehabilitation, meaning Boult will return home to New Zealand at the end of the Test. A replacement player will be confirmed in due course," a press statement from New Zealand read, reported cricket.com.au.

Boult, who had missed the first Test of the series due to a rib issue, will now be replaced either by rookie quick Kyle Jamieson — who is yet to play a match for New Zealand in any format — or the more experienced Matt Henry.

"We've been really encouraged by his progress in the New Zealand Cricket winter camps and his performances for New Zealand A. Standing at over two-metres tall he obviously gets good bounce and brings something different to our other pace bowlers. It will be his first time in camp and we're looking forward to welcoming him into the Black Caps environment, Stead said.