Virat Kohli & co winning against Australia down under is a dream come true, asserts VVS Laxman

As a spectacular year of Indian cricket came to an end, which also ends the decade which saw the emergence of India as a cricketing superpower, former India international VVS Laxman picked up India’s first ever Test series win in Australia. It took India as many as 72 years for India to achieve the feat which was a dream for many great players of nation.

India clinched the series, which started in December 2018 but concluded in January next year, by 2-1 against a Tim Paine led side which missed then suspended Steve Smith and David Warner in their ranks.

"It's been a very good year for Indian cricket but being a Test cricketer, my dream was always to beat Australia in Australia but I was not able to achieve that in my career," Laxman said while speaking on a show on Star Sports.

"I'm so glad that this Indian team under Virat's leadership has beaten Australia for the first time in their own backyard which is my favourite moment of Indian cricket in 2019.”

The series was a roller coaster which kicked off in Melbourne with a win for India by 31 runs before Australia jumped back with an emphatic 146 runs win in Perth. The third encounter was wrapped up by India as they finished a clinical 8 wicket win before the visitors tied the fourth and final Test to seal the historic series win.