VIDEO | Tim Paine’s ‘cricket memory’ ends up in epic banter with Ross Taylor

Yet another time, Tim Paine was involved in a banter, this time with Ross Taylor being the batsman at the crease. Rapped right on the pad, Taylor looked dead in-front of the wicket as James Pattinson started celebrating with his mates. The Kiwi batsman, however, was sure from the first moment that the ball had hit him too high on the pad and immediately challenged the umpire’s decision. To the surprise of the Australians and to the delight of Taylor, the ball had hit him high on his pads, with the hitting well above the stump.