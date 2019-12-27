VIDEO | Tim Paine’s ‘cricket memory’ ends up in epic banter with Ross Taylor
Today at 3:25 PM
Tim Paine was amidst yet another banter, as he chirped to Ross Taylor behind the stumps reminding of the times that he was given not out when he was plumb in front of the wickets. Further, this left the duo to engage in a quick chat mid-over after Taylor’s LBW decision was overturned earlier.
Yet another time, Tim Paine was involved in a banter, this time with Ross Taylor being the batsman at the crease. Rapped right on the pad, Taylor looked dead in-front of the wicket as James Pattinson started celebrating with his mates. The Kiwi batsman, however, was sure from the first moment that the ball had hit him too high on the pad and immediately challenged the umpire’s decision. To the surprise of the Australians and to the delight of Taylor, the ball had hit him high on his pads, with the hitting well above the stump.
It left the Australians shook and in particular, Pattinson. The right-arm pacer was absolutely shattered after the decision, with the Aussies wry of the decision taken. Following the decision, Paine, behind the wicket, chirped in Taylor’s ears "That’s twice I have seen dead out plumb and not given, I have seen Broady hit him in the pad in New Zealand, he knows the bloke in the truck"
Following that, Taylor responded in the most Kiwi way when he said: “You got it wrong because I hit the one in against England and that was why I was given not out.” Easily one of the best sledges in the series, with New Zealand trailing Australia by 423 runs in their first innings.
Watch the hilarious exchange below:
"He knows the bloke in the truck!" 😂😂#AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/IxgZ1AiGW9— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 27, 2019
