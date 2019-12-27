VIDEO | Tim Paine runs towards bowler to invent new ways to tackle Wagner short ball

After the fire and brimstone in the D/N affair in Perth, the G showcased a battle of another sort as Neil Wagner, a workhorse but a solid bowler in his own right bowled one bouncer after another to unsettle the Aussies. After he made Steve Smith suffer, it was difficult to presume that Tim Paine, not best known for his batting, would be able to tackle it but as things stand he did and how beautifully did he do it.