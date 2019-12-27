VIDEO | Tim Paine runs towards bowler to invent new ways to tackle Wagner short ball
Today at 10:11 AM
Tim Paine is a stoic batsman in the middle and even though he doesn’t have many runs to show for it, he is a thorough entertainer when batting. Today, after Neil Wagner made Steve Smith suffer, Tim Paine ran towards the bowler to nullify the threat that a typical Wagner delivery possesses.
After the fire and brimstone in the D/N affair in Perth, the G showcased a battle of another sort as Neil Wagner, a workhorse but a solid bowler in his own right bowled one bouncer after another to unsettle the Aussies. After he made Steve Smith suffer, it was difficult to presume that Tim Paine, not best known for his batting, would be able to tackle it but as things stand he did and how beautifully did he do it.
As Wagner ran in to bowl a bouncer on the fourth delivery of the 137th over, Paine, who was standing close to his stumps with a typical right-handed stance, ran towards the bowler in a surprising manner. With the norm being a bowler going down the track only against pacer and medium-fast bowler, very rarely has someone danced down the track against a bowler who doesn’t know how to bowl a half-tracker.
Paine effectively nullified the threat too, with the ball crossing past him to reach BJ Watling who was standing way too behind to stump the Aussie skipper. It was least expected but what a plan from the Tasmania cult hero.
Watch the video here:
That's a new way to tackle Wagner's bouncers - run at him! #AUSvNZ | https://t.co/Q5Lvt45rWO pic.twitter.com/oJTDDBhYmN— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 27, 2019
