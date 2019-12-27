VIDEO | Steve Smith “nearly catches himself” as Wagner battle reaches epic proportion

It might not have created that big a fuss had it not been Steve Smith. Every shot of him might not have made a story otherwise. And it was quite a regulation that everyone was waiting for Smith to decode the Neil Wagner code but as it happened, Smith nearly caught himself while facing one.

If it was the G, one would really assume Steve Smith to go big. It is this MCG arena that he launched his game through a glass ceiling and became one of the very best of the modern era, if not of all-time. His iconic status got further cemented for the way he solved every problem thrown at him on his way to greatness.

Coming to the G, he was expected to crack the Neil Wagner’s short-ball code - and it would be stupid if we say he didn’t - but on Day 2, the Kiwi again got the better of the man who has made a mockery of batting in Test cricket. Before Wagner could actually dismiss the Sydneysider, it was the mini-battle that he won defined the saga, with nothing bettering the last delivery of the 101st over.

Wagner, as was his wont, delivered a short ball to Smith to which the New South Wales man wanted to fend off. However, the error in judgement as he forced himself into an awkward position while turning his head away and pushing his gloves in front. The ball further clipped the GoS (Gloves of Steve Smith) before bouncing on the chest.

The ball eventually landed at his feet as Smith was completely baffled by it. His exchange with Travis Head talked the surprise factor involved in that shot as the duo - Smith and Wagner - exchange some stares. It had turned out to be a battle of Virat Kohli-Mitchell Johnson proportions. And when Wagner dismissed him four overs after this particular incident with another well-directed bouncer, it had already gotten out of hands.