Sourav Ganguly’s ODI Super Series idea an innovative one, claims Kevin Roberts

Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts feels that the ODI Super Series idea fabricated by BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is an innovative one. Roberts also lauded the fact that Ganguly, in such a little time, has done a lot for Indian cricket, but the CA CEO hasn’t made any commitment yet.

Less than a week ago, BCCI President Ganguly revealed his concept of a Super Series involving four big teams from world cricket. The format decided for the said series was One Day Internationals and the three teams in the four-team mix would be India, Australia and England. While the fourth team is yet to be decided, Ganguly has had his idea circulated to the Australian and English cricket boards.

After a recent meeting with Ganguly in London, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said that it was open to discussions on the matter. Ganguly’s ideation was a counter to prevent the International Cricket Council from implementing their plan of having a global event organised by the ICC in every calendar year.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts has termed BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's idea for a four-nation 'ODI Super Series' as "innovative" and also hailed Ganguly for his commitment to Indian cricket. However, Roberts has restrained from any promises about the Super Series, to be held in 2021, at the moment.

"I think it's an example of the innovative thinking coming out of the BCCI with Sourav Ganguly as president. In his very short time, only a couple of months, we have already seen India commit to and host a day-night Test in Kolkata, so a brilliant result there. And now a suggestion around the Super Series, another potential innovation," Roberts was quoted as saying by the cricket.com.au.