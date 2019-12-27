Shadab Jakati calls time on 23-year long cricketing career

Later, Jakati was snapped up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he failed to live up to the expectation and soon had to find another home in the form of Gujarat Lions where he seldom played. Following that he went on to play for Goa for two years following his 2016 stint with the Lions. In his illustrious career, the left-arm spinner has taken 275 wickets in 92 First-class games, at an average of 32 per game. With the bat, however, the all-rounder has raked up 2734 runs at an average of 22.04.