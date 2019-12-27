Shadab Jakati calls time on 23-year long cricketing career

Today at 3:59 PM
Former Goa spinner Shadab Jakati announced his retirement on Twitter following a 23-year spell in domestic cricket for the state. Further, Jakati has also plied his trade for the IPL franchises CSK and RCB, where he reached peak of his T20 career and since then followed a low life in the format.
In 2008, a young left-arm spinner Shabad Jakati made his mark in the Indian Premier League with his stint under MS Dhoni in the Chennai Super Kings outfit. The left-arm spinner was most effective on the South African pitches and further continued it on for Dhoni in the tournament picking up 45 wickets in the four years that he played.
Later, Jakati was snapped up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he failed to live up to the expectation and soon had to find another home in the form of Gujarat Lions where he seldom played. Following that he went on to play for Goa for two years following his 2016 stint with the Lions. In his illustrious career, the left-arm spinner has taken 275 wickets in 92 First-class games, at an average of 32 per game. With the bat, however, the all-rounder has raked up 2734 runs at an average of 22.04.
In his T20 career for numerous sides, he has picked up 73 wickets at an average of 31, including two four-fors and a fifer in the 91 games that he has played. Jakati took to Twitter to announce an end to his 23-year long cricketing career.
Here is what he tweeted:
Just announced my retirement from all forms of cricket,Even though I have not been playing much over the last 1 year,it has been One of the harder things I have done in my life.Thank you @BCCI @goacricket11 with sincere gratitude 4 making me live my dream for the last 23 years pic.twitter.com/AoIvsS8IOO— Shadab Jakati (@jakati27) December 27, 2019
