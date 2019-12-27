Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Railways outclassed Mumbai in all departments, states Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Ranji team skipper Suryakumar Yadav, after his side’s defeat to Railways on Friday, said that the Railways completely outplayed the hosts across all departments. The visitors pulled off a stunning 10 wickets win over the home team with Karn Sharma scoring an unbeaten hundred.

It was Railways captain Karn Sharma’s undefeated 112 in their first innings that turned out to be match-defining as the visitors stunned Mumbai by winning the game with a margin of 10 wickets. Mumbai could only manage to put up 114 in the first innings with captain Suryakumar Yadav top-scoring with a 39. Railways’ answer to that was a 266 ruled by Sharma’s 112*.

After taking a lead of 152, Railways restricted the hosts to 198 in their second innings with Yadav again top-scoring, this time with a 65. However, the target Mumbai were able to manage was a mere 47, which Railways easily chased in just 11.4 overs without even losing a wicket.

After the game, the Mumbai captain gave full credit to the Railways team, that completely outplayed the hosts in the Ranji game.

“They outclassed us in all departments. They actually bowled really well. Karn played a fantastic knock. I am disappointed, so is the team,” Yadav was quoted as saying by the Sportstar.

Meanwhile, Railways coach Harvinder Singh hailed the win as a big one as it came against Mumbai in their den.

“We are very happy. For the first time in history, Railways has defeated Mumbai, that too in Mumbai. When I played, my dream was to take five to seven wickets against Mumbai,” Singh exclaimed.

“There is a saying ‘Jangal mein nacha mor, kisne dekha’ (who takes notice of the peacock’s dance in a jungle). [Sunil] Gavaskar sir, Sachin [Tendulkar] will read the papers and it has an impact. Performance against Mumbai in Mumbai matters.”