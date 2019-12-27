Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group C - Poonam Poonia helps Services sink Tripura

The Services bowlers were right on the money as they bundled out Tripura for just 84 runs in their second innings, lead by a brilliant five wicket haul by Poonam Poonia which helped Services win easily by eight wickets. Elsewhere, Shantanu Mishra smashed a brilliant ton making it advantage Odisha.

Shantanu Mishra, bowlers make it advantage Odisha

After bowling out Uttarakhand for just 117 in the first innings, resuming their first innings on 145-6, Odisha had to bat well to get a sizable lead and that is exactly what they did as Shantanu Mishra scored a brilliant century (110) and batted extremely well with the tail. With the lead of 128, the Odisha bowlers attacked Uttarakhand and the latter were reduced to 54-4 by the end of day's play, still trailing by 82 runs. Uttarakhand will need to bat out of their skins to try and get a positive result.

Poonam Poonia helps Services thump Tripura

The game was evenly poised when Services were bowled out for 173 and had only a slender lead of 47 over Tripura. However, the Services bowlers stepped up their game and lead by a brilliant five-wicket haul from Poonam Poonia, bundled them out for just 84, setting themselves a target of 38. Services won the game comfortably by 8 wickets.

Skipper Harpreet Singh brings Chattisgarh almost level with Maharashtra

After bowling out Maharashtra for 289 in the first innings, Skipper Harpreet Singh played a brilliant knock of 90 and was ably supported by Amandeep Khare and the lower order of Chattisgarh as they managed to score 286 runs, just 3 behind Maharashtra. Maharashtra ended the day on 39-1 with the lead of 42 runs. A lot will depend on how the first session pans out on the final day of any team wants to have a sniff at a win.

Haryana, Jharkhand game heading towards a draw

Haryana managed to score 371 in their first innings, thanks to a great hundred by Chaitanya Bishnoi (107) and some notable contribution from other batsmen. In reply, Jharkhand are 194-2 and with only one day remaining to play due to a large part of the game being wasted by bad light, a draw seems the only result possible.

Shubham Khajuria, Abdul Samad score big hundreds for J&K

J&K were able to post a big first-innings score of 460-5 thanks to some brilliant centuries from Shubham Khajuria (138) and Abdul Samad (103*). In reply, Assam ended the day on 22-0 and like many other games, bad light has played its part in this game too as this game also seems to be moving towards a draw, unless the J&K bowlers manage to trigger an almighty collapse of the Assam batting order twice on the final day.