Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group B - Himanshu Sangwan stars as Railways beat Mumbai

Himanshu Sangwan picked up a five-wicket haul for Railways in the fourth innings to help them beat Mumbai comprehensively by 10 wickets. Elsewhere, Uttar Pradesh posted a daunting first-innings total against Saurashtra while skipper Karun Nair kept Karnataka level with Himachal Pradesh.

Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair keep Karnataka in the game

After bowling out Karnataka for just 166 in the first inning, Himachal Pradesh managed to score 280 runs before getting bowled out, thanks to a great innings by Rishi Dhawan (93) who batted extremely well with the tail. In reply with 112 runs behind, Karnataka were in deep trouble when they were reduced to 55-3. But youngster Devdutt Padikkal (69*) and skipper (62*) have steadied the ship and Karnataka have ended the day on 191-3, taking a lead of 77 runs.

Kaushik Gandhi helps Tamil Nadu almost wipeout MP's lead

Madhya Pradesh were bowled out for 333 in their first innings and with a lead of 184, the bowlers had the license to attack the batsmen. But Kaushik Gandhi (60*) helped Tamil Nadu end the day on 177-4, just 7 runs behind MP. The first session on the final day will be extremely crucial in deciding the fate of this game as both the teams are evenly poised.

Himanshu Sangwan helps Railways beat Mumbai

Resuming on their overnight score of 64-3, Mumbai batsmen were looking to consolidate and build a strong partnership in order to post a challenging target for Railways. However, Himanshu Sangwan was too hot to handle for the Mumbai batting line-up as his five-wicket haul helped Railways bowl out Mumbai for 198 despite a good knock from Suryakumar Yadav (65). Mumbai could only give Railways a target of 47 which they easily achieved, winning the game by 10 wickets.

Mohammad Saif, Akshdeep Nath help Uttar Pradesh take a giant lead over Saurashtra

After bowling out Saurashtra for 331 in their first innings, the onus was on Akshdeep Nath and Mohammad Saif to continue their partnership and bat for as long as possible. This is exactly what happened as Mohammad Saif scored a brilliant Century (166) ably supported by Nath (95). Uttar Pradesh posted a mammoth 523 in their first innings and with the lead 192 runs, the onus will be on the bowlers to trigger a batting collapse on the final day to help UP win.