Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group A - Gujarat complete an impressive win over Kerala

Gujarat bowlers led by Axar Patel's four-wicket haul were able to bowl out Kerala for just 177, completing a 90-run victory despite a fighting half-century from Sanju Samson. Elsewhere, Delhi are almost on the verge of winning their game against Hyderabad and Bengal have the upper hand over Andhra.

Ishan Porel puts Andhra on the back foot

After getting bowled out for 289 in the first innings, Bengal bowlers stepped up and troubled Andhra batsmen. Ishan Porel was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/35 as Andhra were reduced t0 110/7. Bad light ensured that no more play was possible and Andhra still have a daunting task on the final day to avoid defeat.

Ishant Sharma, Simarjeet Singh put Delhi on the cusp of victory

Delhi were all over Hyderabad like a rash when Ishant Sharma and Simarjeet Singh bowled them out cheaply in the first innings. These two were again the destroyers-in-chief with Ishant picking up 4 wickets and Simarjeet picking up three. Even after a valiant century by opener Tanmay Agarwal (103), Hyderabad could only set Delhi a target of 84. Delhi ended the day on 24/0, needing just 60 runs to complete another important victory.

Axar Patel stars as Gujarat beat Kerala

Being set a target of 268 in the final innings was never going to be easy for the batting side but with the openers returning at the end of day two unbeaten, there was a ray of hope for Kerala. Sanju Samson played an excellent hand (78) but other than that, no Kerala batsman showed any intent and they were bowled out for 177, handing Gujarat a 90-run victory. Axar Patel was the pick of the bowlers for Gujarat picking up four wickets.

Shubman Gill, Sanvir Singh keep Vidarbha at bay

Vidarbha were bowled out for a healthy first innings score of 338, thanks to a brilliant hundred from Ganesh Satish (145). The onus was now on the bowlers to pick up quick wickets and put pressure on Punjab with just one more day remaining. However, Shubman Gill (70*) and Sanvir Singh (57*) kept the Vidarbha bowlers at bay and ended the day on 132-0, thus all but ensuring that the game will end in a draw.