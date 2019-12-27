Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Disappointing to see no Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer in Mumbai team, states Vinod Kambli

Former India opener Vinod Kambli expressed his dissatisfaction over the Mumbai team selection, which didn't include Shivam Dube or Shreyas Iyer, after their embarrassing 10-wicket loss against the Railways side. It was the first instance when the hosts faced a ten-wicket loss in the Ranji Trophy.

On Friday, despite having national regulars like Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw and Shardul Thakur, Mumbai suffered a humiliating 10-wickets loss against Railways. Vinod Kambli expressed his disappointment in not seeing a full-strength Mumbai team with Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube taking the field for the encounter.

"Mumbai team played very poorly. Disappointed to see Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube not being a part of the Mumbai set up for this game when the international game is five days away. I would like to see the best team playing when possible," tweeted Kambli.

In the first innings, Pradeep Poojar’s 6 for 37 rattled the Mumbai batting and restricted the hosts for 114 runs. Karn Sharma’s unbeaten 112 and ex-Bengal player Arindam Ghosh(72) helped the visitors take a 152 runs lead.

The second innings saw Mumbai bowled out for 198, courtesy Himanshu Sangwan’s fifer, giving a mere 47 runs target to Railways batters. The hosts managed to score those runs without even losing a single wicket.