Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | A great feeling to score hundred against Mumbai, says Karn Sharma

Railways skipper Karn Sharma on Thursday said he enjoyed scoring a hundred against the mighty Mumbai team during their league match in Ranji Trophy. Karn brought up his only second first-class century that helped his team to take 152 runs lead in the first innings and eventually win the match.

Karn Sharma, who hails from a small town in Uttar Pradesh, Meerut, same as India ace pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, started off his domestic career for Railways in 2007. It was only for the last two years, the legspinner decided to change territory to shift his base in Andhra Pradesh team. The leggie, who is well-known for stints with the Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians has rarely contributed with the bat for his state side.

Karn was appointed as the captain before the start of this year’s Ranji Trophy. The leggie, who is known for foxing opponents with his leg-spin blunted the Mumbai bowlers as he brought up his only second first-class century, the first coming 12 years ago. The leggie’s voice was filled with containment after scoring a satisfactory hundred.

"Coming back after two years [played for Andhra in the intervening period] and scoring a century after 12 years, and that too against Mumbai, is a great feeling and also because it has helped the team. That that is more important," the 32-year-old said.

The skipper scored an unbeaten 112 after Mumbai were bowled out for mere 114 in the first innings. Mumbai faced an embarrassing 10 wickets loss in their home turf, Wankhede despite having national stars Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Shardul Thakur.