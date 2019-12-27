No harm playing shots in air, admits Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma was on the other side of the coaching manual by saying that there is no harm of playing shots in the air against the advice of the coaches. He has also addressed the fact that for cricket, at the end of the day, results are more important than the choices that the batsmen take.

Fearless cricket is part and parcel of Rohit Sharma’s limited-overs career. Since making his debut in 2007 against Ireland, the right-hander has showcased some amazing cricket taking the aerial route. Further, he holds the record of scoring most double hundreds by a batsman thus far, including mammoth 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014.

Sharma, who himself was discouraged early on in his career, told that youngsters need to be confident in their shot-making and not stick to the basics that are taught at the cricketing sessions. He further narrated a story of how he was taken out of the nets whenever he played a shot in the air.

"There is no harm in playing big shots. Nothing wrong trying to play a flamboyant cover drive. I remember when I was growing up and played shots in the air, we were taken out of the nets. I think that was not right. At the end of the day, results are important," Rohit said during his time at the Rohit Sharma-Crickingdom Cricket Academy in Marine Drive's Islam Gymkhana, reported Times of India.

While he told the kids to be themselves and play shots, he also told them to be careful about the shots that they play which might result in the team losing wickets. Sharma, in his gameplay, takes the careful approach early on in the innings before he takes his swashbuckling blade towards the end of the innings.

"If someone is giving results by playing big shots, so be it. There is nothing wrong in that. As a young kid, growing up in this generation, you want to play shots. You want to look good while batting. But the important thing is how the kids approach their game. They should have an understanding their game,” he added.

The Mumbaikar also talked about how the coaches should address the issues if a youngster is committing the same mistake day after day.

“If the guy is confident about his skills, I would back that quality. There should not be any restriction on how these young players want to bat. They should be allowed to bat freely, that's how they will produce results," he concluded.