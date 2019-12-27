Inzamam-ul-Haq and Shoaib Akhtar always backed me, admits Danish Kaneria

Danish Kaneria has now come out after Shoaib Akhtar revealed the discrimination the spinner faced by appreciating the pacer, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammed Yousuf for supporting him during that time. Further, he revealed that the names of the players who discriminated him would be revealed soon.

After Shoaib Akhtar revealed earlier in the week about the discrimination that was faced by Danish Kaneria, the leggie himself has come out and thanked all the people who supported him during the tough period. He, further, conceded to Akhtar’s claims that he was mistreated by the Pakistani players for being a Hindu.

Akhtar, in an interview, revealed that the spinner was not even allowed to touch the food kept in the table for the Pakistan team. Following those claims, Kaneria himself came out, bringing the truth out in the public.

"Shoaib Akhtar has always been very blunt. I did not have the courage to speak about it but Shoaib Bhai spoke about. I am proud that I have played for Pakistan and I have achieved so much against all the odds," Danish said, reported India Today.

Kaneria became the second Hindu to represent the Pakistan national team, with fourth highest Test wickets in Pakistan’s cricketing history. He thanked the likes of Mohammed Yousuf, Younis Khan, Inzamam and Akhtar for their support.

"But I would like to add that Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Yousuf (formerly Yousuf Youhan),Younis Khan and Shoaib Akhtar always supported me for my cricketing abilities. I had never had any issues from their sides. I would like to clear this thing," he added.

He further called out all the people who mistreated him during his playing days.

"If Shoaib bhai says something then it is really valued and believed and I would like to thank him for saying this and revealing this. If Shoaib bhai himself could reveal the names who discriminated against me then it would be better or time will come when everything will come out openly," he concluded.