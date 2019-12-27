Growth of Indian pacers has been highlight of 2019, attests Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan hailed the rise of Indian pace bowling as the highlight of the year for him as India completed a year of dominance in the longest format of the game. The trio of Umesh Yadav, Ishant Yadav and Mohammed Shami shared 81 scalps between themselves this year while averaging only 15.16.

As another year went by, this year, which also marked the end of the decade, witnessed India’s dominance in the longest format of the game. The emergence of pace bowling in India has been key behind the team’s success and veteran pacer Irfan Pathan hailed it as the highlight of the year.

India boasts of four back to back innings wins this year while they have clinched rest of matches by 200+ runs, barring the draw against Australia, thanks to the pace bowling prowess of the team. The trio of Umesh Yadav (23), Ishant Sharma (25) and Mohammed Shami (33) picked 81 wickets in Tests this year, averaging only 15.16. The average is the best ever for any team’s speedsters in a calendar year (with minimum 50 wickets).

"This year we saw India's fast bowlers bowl beautifully for the country and it's been one of the best fast bowling line-ups that we have seen. We saw the intent with which they bowled, they came in, bowled hard-swinging deliveries, new or old ball it didn't matter," Pathan told TOI.

"I have really seen the growth of Indian cricket especially in terms of fast bowling which has been the highlight for me this year.”

The only other time when three pacers of the same team averaged less than 20 for over 20 wickets in a calendar year was 1978 with Ian Botham, Chris Old and Bob Willis claiming the honours for their side.