Aus vs NZ | Tim Paine lashes out at DRS technology after his controversial dismissal

Tim Paine was livid with the DRS technology after he was given out by DRS call of a Niel Wagner delivery that showed the ball hitting the middle stump, changing the on-field decision of not out. He also sounded upset for another review call that went against the Aussies when Ross Taylor was batting.

Australia Test captain Tim Paine who was playing one of his career-best knocks against New Zealand in the ongoing Boxing Day Test was adjourned leg before wicket of a good length ball of Neil Wagner. The Aussie skipper was batting on 79 then when the New Zealander’s appealed for an lbw which was turned down by the umpire. The black caps opted for a DRS call which showed that the ball would have crashed onto Paine’s middle stump.

He was asked about the DRS by broadcaster ABC afterwards and replied: "Don't start."

Paine rubbished the DRS call and said it was tough for the ball to crash on to middle stump given the line and the length of the delivery. Many commentators also sounded disbelieved during the incident took place.

"I thought from the length that it pitched, and the bloke bowling around the wicket, it's pretty difficult to hit you in line, and hit the stumps," he sounded disappointed about the DRS fallout.

The wicketkeeper also reminded of another incident from the second day’s play where he believes DRS technology can be questioned when New Zealand’s Ross Taylor was given not out.

"And then you get one late tonight which, the guy's stuck on the crease, he's hit really full and it's going over, so it's disappointing and it makes me angry," said Paine.

However, the keeper restrained from complaining more about the DRS as he would be in trouble if he does so, however, the decisions irked him to comment on the decision.

"I've got a few doubts, no doubt about that. I won't go into it too far because I'll get in trouble but I'm just seeing time and time again, what I see to the naked eye, or watching it on television in real time, and then what it comes up is sometimes a little bit off the mark,” expressed Paine.