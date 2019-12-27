AUS vs NZ | Really happy with how I've been starting innings, shares Travis Head

Travis Head expressed his joy over his second ton of the year as he shared it clearly shows how he has matured as a Test batsman as he is currently Australia’s third highest run getter in Tests for 2019. Head hailed Tim Paine’s positive stroke play as the reason he could claim his second Test ton.

Having already taken a 1-0 lead in the 3 match Test rubber against New Zealand, Australia is already in control of the Boxing Day Test at the MCG. Australia cricket finished day two of the match having claimed two Kiwi wickets after putting up a mammoth 467 runs in their first innings courtesy a ton from Travis Head and notable contributions from Steven Smith (85) and skipper Tim Paine (79).

Head’s 114, his second Test ton, which put Australia in the driver’s seat was more of an answer to the critics, including former skipper Ricky Pointing, who have been questioning his prowess with the bat publicly. Head hailed the knock as the proof of him maturing as a Test batsman.

"I've been really happy with how I've been starting innings over the last few months, especially this season, so it was about making sure I go on," Sportstar quoted Head as saying so.

"I was more disappointed getting out in the second innings [in Perth] and looking back to how my week panned out, probably even more frustrated after my second innings about the first innings.

"Over the last couple of years, as I've matured I've been able to get more hundreds. It was pretty lean early days in my career and I think over the last two or three years I've been able to get big scores and go on with that.

The middle order batsman showed great patience in his knock as he was held in the nervous 90s for more than an hour as he took 41 deliveries to go from 98 to triple figures. He believes that the patient play has added a new dimension to his game.

"As I was younger, I think I tried to get through those 90s a bit quicker than I should have, and over time you get more mature and you can relax, and I was happy to do it in ones.

"Happy to nudge my way there, it probably took a bit longer than I thought, but New Zealand bowled some really good spells where it was very difficult to score, so pretty proud of the fact I was able to keep them out there."

Head hailed Paine’s well judged knock as the anchor for his to as he tried to fend off some top class bowling spells from the visitors. Paine whose batting form has been in question lately went on bring up his half century.

"I think it helped that Tim came out and struck the ball as well as he did," Head added.

"Definitely took a lot of pressure off me, I don't think I changed the way I went about it, especially to [Neil] Wagner, Tim took him on and played exceptionally well and was very positive, plays the pull and hook shots extremely well.

"That was his game plan and at the other end [a] left-hand, right-hand [combination] definitely helped with the momentum and putting pressure back on their bowlers. Exceptional day for Tim as well and he took a lot of pressure off me in the partnership."