Want to be consistent with old and new ball, states Navdeep Saini

Indian pacer Navdeep Saini believes it’s the right lengths and mental strength which will make him play consistently with the old and new ball, both, irrespective of who the opponent is. The 27-year-old made his ODI debut, on December 22, in the third ODI against the West Indies.

After his T20I debut, against West Indies at Lauderhill wherein he bagged 3/17, he went on to play the home series against South Africa too. But then a groin injury came into his way. However, the cricketer is optimistic and not swayed by it.

“Injuries can happen to anyone. The important thing is how you come back and match the standards or take it a level higher. If you’re mentally and physically strong, 100% you can earn your place back,” Saini was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

Saini made his ODI debut in the third ODI against West Indies in Cuttack after he was called into the squad due to Deepak Chahar’s injury. In his 2/58 he dismissed dangermen Shimron Hetmyer and Roston Chase. Moving forward, the Haryana pacer aims to be consistent with, both, the old and new ball to be able to tackle all opponents.

“I want to be consistent with the new and old ball. If I can execute my plans of hitting the lengths at the start and getting the yorkers right in the end, it really won’t matter who my opponents are. If I’m mentally strong enough, then the match situation or opposition won’t be much of a problem,” he revealed.

Saini, who has been selected for the T20Is against Sri Lanka, has revealed that playing for India in the upcoming WT20 in Australia is his primary goal at the moment.

“I try to be ready for every situation, whether bowling with the new ball or at the death. The goal will be to be a part of India’s T20 World Cup squad. But there is still some time to go. If I start thinking too much about the future, it will only put unnecessary pressure. It’ll be better if I prepare for one series at a time,” he added.