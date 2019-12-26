Virat Kohli named Wisden Cricketers’ Almanac Test skipper of decade

The Wisden Cricketers’ Almanac has said that there is no one quite like Virat Kohli, who they named on the list of the cricketers of the decade. Apart from Kohli, the list includes the South African duo of Dale Steyn and AB de Villiers, Australia’s Steve Smith and India's Ravichandran Ashwin.

Even though the Indian skipper had a terrible slump in form during India’s tour of England in 2014, Kohli has still managed 5,775 more international runs than anyone else in the last 10 years. That the 31-year-old, was named captain of the Wisden Test team of the decade and features in the ODI XI, has been the best batsman over the last decade is not arguable according to Wisden.

“His genius has been to rise, time and again, to the challenge. Between the end of the England tour in 2014 and the second Test against Bangladesh at Kolkata in November, Kohli averaged 63, with 21 hundreds and 13 fifties. It left him with a unique set of statistics - the only batsman to average at least 50 in all three international formats. Even Steve Smith was moved to remark recently that there is no one quite like him. In many ways, there isn’t,” Wisden wrote, reported PTI.

“Since the retirement of Sachin Tendulkar and the gradual waning of MS Dhoni, no cricketer in the world has operated under such daily pressure as Kohli,” Wisden added.

In the past decade, Kohli has hoarded 7,202 runs in Tests alone, including 27 hundreds, while in the amassing 11,125 runs in ODIs and 2,633 runs in T20s. With several years still left in his career, Kohli has already accumulated 70 international hundreds and is only behind Ricky Ponting (71) and Sachin Tendulkar (100). He is third in the list of leading run-scorers of all time with 21,444 runs, behind Ponting (27,483) and Tendulkar (34,357).