VIDEO | Marnus Labuschagne smashes gum to Boxing day crowd after being "elbowed on" to CDG length ball

For Marnus Labuschange, batting is like Nirvana, the way of expressing himself when nothing else matters. For him, it was a joy beyond comprehensible. And you expect him to be frustrated when a deflection from his elbow cost his wicket, and the anger was there for everyone to see at the MCG today.

After the duo of Neil Wagner and Trent Boult saw the backs of David Warner and Joe Burns in a perfect spell of fast bowling at the MCG today, it was again down to the duo of Marnus Labuschgange and Steve Smith to deliver for the home team. With scores of 143, 50, 162, 185, 0, 35, 87, 135, 32, 72*, 69, and 52 in the last 12 Test innings, Labuschagne was Australia's best bet at that point of time and he delivered.

However, the way he was found out was ironic, to say the least. On the penultimate ball of the 50th over, Colin de Grandhomme bowled a good length delivery, which played around the corridor of uncertainty, to which Labuschagne wanted to leave it alone. But as fate would have it, when you have to suffer the wrath of bad luck, you would.

Labuschagne, who seemed to have a genuine claim on lady luck lately, had his hands up quite handsomely to not have a crack on his hand, but CDG ensured the ball rose just enough to deflect from his elbow. The deflection cost Labuschagne big-time as the ball struck the stumps after that to end his stay in the middle, but more importantly, bring an end to his partnership with the man who has been his biggest inspiration.

The Queensland guy was stunned, almost failing to believe his luck, and visibly frustrated as well. It was so much that he spat his gum out on the way back to the dressing room and smashed into the packed Boxing Day crowd.