U19 WC | India will play it hard in the tournament, asserts Rohit Sharma

India’s U19 team, the current defending champions will look to retain the title in the U19 World Cup starting from 12 January in South Africa. India’s premier batsman Rohit Sharma on Thursday during his interaction with the young trainees in Rohit Sharma-Cricket Kingdom Cricket Academy at the Islam Gymkhana ground, said that this Indian U19 team will put up a real fight in the tournament if not going all the way to win it.

“Our team looks very strong as always. We won the last time; I wouldn’t say that we will win this year as well. I am sure about one thing — they are going to play really hard. They have got great coaching staff. Of course, it’s a big platform and in big platforms, India team generally tends to do well. I hope they bring the Cup back home,” Sharma said, reported Sportstar on Thursday.

During his interaction, he reminded the young trainees to stay loyal towards themselves and the game. Further, he added that it important for the youngsters to keep working hard as there are no shortcuts to success.

“That’s the most important thing. At this age, it’s hard to understand those things but as one of the members who have gone through the ranks, I keep telling them to be true to yourself. Be true to the game. There are no shortcuts,” Sharma added.

Sharma was part of the India U19 team that played the finals against Pakistan in 2006. He asserted that it is never easy to retain a title like the World Cup. The seasoned India opener made it very clear to the youngsters that discipline and dedication is the key if they want to make it big someday.

“If you try and skip your practice sessions or training sessions, it’s not going to do you any good. These are the things I try and talk to them about. They have a future in front of them, it’s about how disciplined they are in whatever they are doing. What sort of information they get from us is also important,” he said.

Further, Sharma admitted that he wanted to be part of the academy as he fulfils his long-time dream of being involved in giving back to the game to the youngsters.

“It is all about helping these youngsters, giving them the platform… I always wanted to give it back (to the game) because I have been through this and I have known what difficulties and consequences you face when you are growing up as a kid and when you want to take up a sport, this is one of the reason why I always wanted to be a part of the academy because in some way I can contribute.”