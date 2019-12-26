Sourav Ganguly invites Rahul Dravid for meeting, injury-management key agenda

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has invited NCA director Rahul Dravid to the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai for a meeting to understand the problems concerning the institution based in Bangalore. The conflict of interest surround chief physio Ashish Kaushik is also likely to be in focus.

Less than a week after the new BCCI chief said he would meet with his former teammate to try and fix the issues surrounding NCA, Ganguly is walking the talk. The duo is set to meet in Mumbai on Thursday in the backdrop of the recent experiences of India’s main seamers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah with the NCA.

In Bhuvneshwar's case, multiple scans at the facility failed to detect the bowler's sports hernia, with the 29-year-old now having to undergo surgery. In the case of Bumrah, it was the NCA's refusal to conduct the bowler's fitness test following his recovery from a stress fracture that became a talking point. BCCI secretary Jay Shah has taken up Bhuvi’s case, demanding all the relevant medical reports, while Ganguly has taken a personal interest into Bumrah’s rehab and comeback process.

Though the conflict of interest clause in the BCCI constitution has been attracting much negative attention, the same applies rightly in Kaushik’s case, given his past association with sports medicine clinic YOS Healthcare. Ganguly and Dravid may also focus on NCA's decision to appoint N Srikanth — Kaushik's former partner at YOS — as support staff, allegations of Kaushik giving up his shares at YOS long after joining the BCCI, and members in BCCI pointing out at the lack of all details in transfer of shares at YOS.

"It is one thing to keep talking about conflict and another thing to act on it when anomalies are pointed out. Both Sourav and Rahul have wrongly suffered because of conflict allegations in the past. Rahul's alleged conflict when he joined NCA was never a conflict. Sourav has time and again pointed out how Clause 38 (conflict rules) in the constitution needs amendment. The truth is, when such serious instances are ignored (read: NCA), then things that are not important also get blown out of proportion," sources said, reported TOI.