Simon Harmer signs contract extension with Essex

Former South African cricketer Simon Harmer has signed a one-year contract extension with Essex, a deal that will see the off-spinner remain with the club until the end of the 2020 season. Harmer, who captained Essex to the T20 Blast title, played a key role in their County Championship success.

Having managed a staggering total of 83 wickets as Essex won a second County Championship in three years, Harmer has become an Essex's fan favourite. On the back of their double last season, the 30-year-old won numerous accolades including the PCA Overall MVP, the Cricket Writers' Club County Championship Player of the Year, the PCA Specsavers County Championship Player of the Year as well as the Essex Player of the Year, Essex Players' Player of the Year and Essex Bowler of the Year.

"I'm really excited to sign an extension and commit my future to this great Club. From the moment I arrived three years ago, I was made to feel part of the group and at ease in Chelmsford, and it is now a place I consider my home, so it was an easy decision for me to make," Harmer said, reported Cricbuzz.

"We've just had a phenomenal season and everybody at the Club is hungry for more success. We've now set the bar as to where we want to be as a Club. There's a lot of hard work ahead of us, but I'm confident that with the squad we have we can defend our titles and be a dominant force for years to come,” he said.

Essex's head coach Anthony McGrath hailed Harmer as arguably the best off-spinner in the world.

"Simon is an outstanding bowler and arguably the best off-spinner in the world, who can change a game whenever he has the ball in his hands," he said.

"He's played a massive part in our success since arriving at the Club and his importance in the dressing room can't be overlooked either. He's a leader both on and off the pitch and its wonderful news for everyone involved with Essex that he's going to be here for the foreseeable future,” McGrath added.