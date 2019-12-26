SA vs ENG | Ben Stokes in the playing eleven, Ollie Pope might miss out on the Boxing Day Test

Ben Stokes is expected to be back with the squad and back into the playing eleven after his father Ged Stokes was hospitalized in Johannesburg with him suffering from illness, However, with Stokes' return, England might add another player in their sickness list by the name Ollie Pope who has been suffering illness because of a bug that has troubled him throughout the tour. Pope's absence would mean a return for Jonny Bairstow, who missed out on the tour to New Zealand earlier in the year.