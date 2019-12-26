Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | NADA authorities collect samples during Delhi vs Hyderabad game

National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) officials collected samples of Hyderabad opener Tanmay Agarwal and Delhi opener Kunal Chandela during lunch time in the game between Delhi and Hyderabad. This random testing is set to be done for any two players during any game in order to keep transparency.

The officers from the National Anti-Doping Agency collected the urine samples of Tanmay Agarwal and Kunal Chandela during lunchtime in the Ranji Trophy game between Delhi and Hyderabad. A Dope Control officer along with a Chaperone visited the dressing room and collected the samples of players during the lunchtime, adding an element of surprise as it was on the spot and not pre-informed about.

"NADA officials came for random testing. As per our knowledge, they will be randomly selecting one player each from either side. Today, Hyderabad opener Tanmay Agarwal and Delhi opener Kunal Chandela gave their urine samples," a senior DDCA official told PTI on Wednesday.

"They are supposed to collect samples in the U-19, U-23 and women's matches also," a senior BCCI official added.

The number of games in a season for which this testing will be carried out is not disclosed by the NADA thus keeping the secret element intact. The NADA is currently Testing the samples at the National Doping Testing Laboratory in Doha.