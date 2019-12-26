Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group C - Bad light affects a majority of matches

Almost all of the group C games were affected by bad light and not enough play happend in the games between haryana and Jharkhand, J&K and Assam and Odisha vs Uttarakhand. Elsewhere, Manisankar Murasingh's 8 wicket haul against the services keeps Tripura in the game and in with a fighting chance.

Shantanu Mishra helps Odisha go past Uttarakhand

Odisha were able to add only 57 runs from their overnight score as they ended day two on a score of 145-6 and Shantanu Mishra remains unbeaten on 64. After Uttarakhand were bowled out for 117 on the first day and Odisha were 98-3, they seemed to be running away with the game. But bad light and rain brought the game to a standstill and though the lead is slender, it will be important for both teams to start day three positively if weather gods are kind.

Manisankar Murasingh keeps Tripura in the game

After getting bowled out for 126 in the first innings, Tripura were in danger of getting blown away by Services. But stepped-up Manisankar Murasingh and absolutely ran past the Services batting line-up, bowling them out for 173. Tripura in reply lost one wicket but are only 31 runs behind Services and tomorrow's first session will go a long way in deciding the fate of the match.

Veer Pratap Singh, Harpreet Singh keep Chattisgarh in the game

Veer Pratap Singh picked up a five-wicket haul as Maharashtra could add only 21 runs to their overnight score, getting bowled out for 289. In reply Chattisgrah ended the day's play on 1311-3, assisted by some bad light. Skipper Harpreet Singh (59*) is at the crease alongside the in-form Amandeep Khare and Chattisgarh will look to go past Maharashtra's first-innings score.

Bad light affects Jharkhand, Haryana game

Haryana could add only 11 runs in the four overs of cricket that was played on day two, ending up at 285-6 as bad light swept almost the entire day of cricket.

Solar eclipse, bad light affects J&K game

Jammu and Kashmir ended day two on 210-2 as this game turned out to be another game being affected by bad light and solar eclipse. Having bowled only 52 overs in the two days so far, this game is also heading towards a draw.