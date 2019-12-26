Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group B - Himachal Pradesh, Railways hold early advantage on Day 2

Himachal Pradesh have taken a lead of 69 runs over Karnataka due to some amazing batting from Rishi Dhawan while Railways tighten their grip over Mumbai after a fantastic century from skipper Karn Sharma. Elsewhere, Madhya Pradesh have taken a healthy lead of 132 runs over Tamil Nadu.

Rishi Dhawan puts Himachal ahead

Himachal Pradesh have taken an important lead of 69 runs over Karnataka by the end of the second day thanks to an unbeaten 72 from all-rounder Rishi Dhawan. After Kanwar Abhinay Singh's five-wicket haul sank the ship of Karnataka for 166, Himachal Pradesh batsmen responded with a healthy half-century from opener Priyanshu Khanduri (69). Rishi Dhawan will look to build on his overnight score and bat with the tail to take HP's lead as far as possible for Karnataka.

Venkatesh Iyer, Mihir Hirwani tighten MP's grip over Tamil Nadu

Venkatesh Iyer (88) and Mihir Hirwani (54*) have helped Madhya Pradesh take a healthy lead of 132 runs over Tamil Nadu. After skittling them out for 149 in the first innings, the MP batsmen played well on a track that assisted the bowlers and with Hirwani still at the crease and the score 281-7, MP will look to add as many runs as possible and mount the pressure on Tamil Nadu.

Skipper Karn Sharma, bowlers put Railways in a dominant position against Mumbai

After bowling out Mumbai for just 114 in the first innings, Railways batsmen responded with 266 in their first innings, thanks to an unbeaten hundred by skipper Karn Sharma (112*) and a well-made half-century by Arindam Ghosh (72). In their second innings, Mumbai ended their day again in a spot of bother, with the score 64-3 and 88 runs behind the Railways' score. The Mumbai batsmen have their work cut out to try and put their best foot forward or else the Railways' bowler can bowl them out to a famous win.

Akshdeep Nath keeps Uttar Pradesh neck-to-neck with Saurashtra

Akshdeep Nath is still batting on 80* as Uttar Pradesh ended the day's play on 222-3, 109 runs behind Saurashtra's first-innings score of 331. Aryan Juyal (52) made a well-compiled half-century while Mohammad Saif (41*) is still at the crease with Nath. Uttar Pradesh will be hoping that Nath will be able to carry his innings forward along with the rest of the batting to take UP past Saurashtra's first-innings score.