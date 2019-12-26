Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group A - Delhi, Gujarat take command on Day 2

Delhi bowlers lead by Ishant Sharma completely bamboozled the Hyderabad batting line-up while Manprit Juneja helped Gujarat set a fourth innings target of 368 for Kerala on a difficult batting wicket. Elsewhere, bad light played spoil sport in the games of Bengal, Andhra, Vidarbha and Punjab

Bengal gets bowled out in a dull day for cricket:

Finishing day one on 241-4, Bengal's hopes of taking the score in excess of 400 were quickly shattered by the Andhra bowlers. Cheepurapalli Stephen and KV Sasikanth were the usual wicket-takers from the bowling side taking 4 wickets each as Bengal were bowled out for 287. Bad light and rain put an end to the day's play and after two days this game seems to be heading to a draw.

Ishant Sharma, Simarjeet Singh put Delhi in strong command:

Finishing their day one on 269-6, the Delhi tail could add only 15 more runs as they were bowled out for 284. But the Hyderabad batting line up faltered in front of some quality bowling from Indian spearhead Ishant Sharma and Simarjeet Singh who ended up picking 4 wickets each as Hyderabad ended their first innings by getting bowled out for 69. Following on, Hyderabad lost another 2 wickets before the end of day's play and are now in serious trouble of getting blown away by Delhi.

Chintan Gaja, Manprit Juneja put Gujarat in a strong position:

After two days of eventful cricket, Gujarat finally seem to have their noses in front as they have posted a fourth-innings target of 268 for Kera;a to chase down. After faltering in the first innings for 127, Gujarat still managed to get a healthy lead of 57 runs as Kerala were bowled out for 70. In the second innings, half-centuries from Manprit Juneja and Chintan Gaja helped Gujarat reach 210. Although Kerala haven't lost a wicket in the final stages of the day, the batsmen have their work cut out if they want to reach that target.

Bad light ensures no play in the Vidarbha game on Day 2:

Vidarbha are still on the first innings score of 196-6 as no play was possible due to bad light

Cricket FootBall Kabaddi Basketball Hockey SportsCafe