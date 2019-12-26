Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Devang Gandhi removed from Bengal dressing room for protocol violation

National selector Devang Gandhi suffered embarrassment on Thursday when he was asked to leave the Bengal Ranji team dressing room for breach of anti-corruption protocol. Gandhi rejected the charge against him, stating that he had taken permission to meet the Bengal physio in the medical room.

Play was held up twice on the second day of Bengal’s Round 3 match against Andhra at the Eden Gardens due to bad light in the first session with a partial solar eclipse as Bengal's first innings folded for 289. Meanwhile, Gandhi — a former Bengal captain himself — entered the dressing room, looking for the team physio to treat a back issue he was having.

However, he was asked to leave the dressing room by BCCI anti-corruption official Soumen Karmakar after former captain Manoj Tiwary cited anti-corruption protocol. According to a clause in the protocol, only players and team support-staff can be present in the dressing room.

"We have to follow what is contained in the anti-corruption protocol. A national selector cannot get in the dressing room without authorisation. Only the players and officials who have their mug-shots at the entrance can get access in the dressing room," Tiwary told PTI.

Gandhi refuted Tiwary by saying that he did take permission from the anti-corruption officer before entering the dressing room.

"I had absolutely followed each and every protocol. I was invited by Bengal coach Arun Lal to the dressing room. He was my first captain. I had a back issue, so I took permission and asked the Bengal physio to come to the medical room. But Manoj seemed to have issues with it," Gandhi said.

"It's not me but the entire Bengal cricket fraternity is feeling bad about it. I have nothing against Manoj. It is not a great example set (by Tiwary) for youngsters," Gandhi added.

Sources say that the matter will be reported to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.