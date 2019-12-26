Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Bowling in tandem with Ishant Sharma helped me get wickets reveals Simarjeet Singh

Delhi pacer Simarjeet Singh after second Day’s play of round 3 Ranji Trophy encounter against Hyderabad thanked his statemate, Ishant Sharma, for his consistent line and length bowling that put pressure on batters in the other end and got him wickets. Simarjeet claimed 4 for 23 in the first innings.

Ishant Sharma running in whites for his state team Delhi is not a usual sight with the ace India pacer having regular commitments with the national team. With India’s Test fixtures away by nearly two months, test specialist are grinding it hard in the Ranji Trophy before the all-important New Zealand tour.

During the second day’s play in the encounter between Delhi and Hyderabad, Delhi pacer Simarjeet Singh got benefited by bowling in tandem with Ishant. The duo claimed 4 wickets each in the first innings where they rattled the Hyderabad side for merely 69 runs.

Simarjeet talking about his on his performance and the bowling partnership with Ishant said the later built on pressure from one end with the consistent line that helped him get a few wickets when the batters tried to break shackles against him.

"I got to learn a lot from him. He tells me a lot on what lines to bowl and what to do. I got a lot of help because of that. Our coach told me to bowl in right lines. The batsmen won't take a lot of risks against Ishant. So they took risk maybe off my bowling. That is why I got wickets I feel. I wanted to bowl maidens and support Ishant bhaiya," he smilingly said.

Speaking about the dismal batting performance of the Hyderabad batsman, the right-arm pacer said it happed for their bowling in “right areas” more than poor batting.

"Their batting was not below par. We bowled in the right areas. This was the plan. We wanted to get them out for a low total. We also got help from the wicket," he opined.

The 21-year-old comes from a sporting family with his father being a national-level hockey player.

"My parents support me a lot. My dad (Hardeep Singh) has played nationals and state-level hockey. He used play as left back. I have played a lot of hockey, play now also for fitness on Sundays," Simarjeet concluded.