No Pakistan players in Asia XI for Bangladesh T20s, reveals Jayesh George

Today at 2:41 PM
BCCI Joint Secretary Jayesh George has shared that there’s no way India and Pakistan cricketers will feature in the same Asia XI for the upcoming Bangladesh T20s. According to his knowledge, no Pakistan players were invited to play the celebratory matches to be held in Bangladesh.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is set to celebrate the birth centenary of ‘Bongobondhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founder of Bangladesh. The nation will be hosting two T20 matches in March next year and has invited teams for the same. A couple of games, with the official status given by the ICC, will be played between the Asia XI and the World XI in his honour.
However, given the current tension between India and Pakistan, it is unlikely that players from the two teams will be seen together. In this light, Jayesh George has clarified that such a circumstance wouldn’t occur given the fact that no Pakistan were players invited for the T20 events.
“What we are aware of is that there will be no Pakistan players in the Asia XI. That is what the message is, so, there is no question of both countries coming together or picking one over the other. Sourav Ganguly will decide the five players who will be a part of the Asia XI,” the joint secretary was quoted as saying by the IANS.
Meanwhile, the perennial tension between the two teams were worsened since Ehsan Mani's comment's on India's security and Rashid Latif bashing Sourav Ganguly's Super Series idea. With Ganguly set to enlist the players to send for Asia XI, it's more unlikely that Pakistan players will feature in the same mix.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.