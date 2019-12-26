Keep scoring runs to put pressure for England spot, reveals Dawid Malan

England batsman Dawid Malan is confident of establishing his case for being in contention for ODI and Test selection on the back of his tremendous run in T20 cricket across the globe. Malan had a wonderful comeback into England’s T20 side with two fifties and his maiden hundred against New Zealand.

Dawid Malan, England’s attacking top-order batsman made a striking entry into international cricket in 2017 when he smashed 78 off 44 balls in his debut T20I against South Africa. The year saw the southpaw get his maiden Test call as well. But it was only for a year to follow, in 2018 Malan last appeared in a Test, first of India’s 2018 tour of England.

Malan lost his way in both Tests and T20 and way still to play an ODI back then. He played his only ODI in 2019 against minnows Ireland. He made a solid comeback into the T20 set up in the 5-match T20 series against New Zealand two months back during England’s tour to the island nation. His comeback was scripted with two fifties and his maiden T20I ton in the series.

Regardless of England’s well-settled lineup post the historic World Cup win, Malan is letting his bat do the talking to make a statement.

"I think as a player you want to be playing international cricket. You want to be in a fixed position in the international team. But the England team has such a strong group of players that have been around for the last four years. To break into that team is extremely hard and the only way to do so is to score runs not only in these leagues but in every opportunity you get," Malan said on his international career in a post-match presentation, reported Cricbuzz.

He has certainly made his presence felt while playing for the Cumilla Warriors in the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League scoring 300 runs in six games averaging 75 runs that includes a hundred and a fifty. Malan acknowledged the fact that it will require some consistent performances and seizing opportunity when given to become a regular in English setup.

"Hopefully I keep scoring runs here, keep scoring runs wherever I play and if I get an opportunity to play for England again to put pressure on the guys there. Because ultimately, just because someone has played for four years doesn't mean if you are playing well you can't push them out."

Malan has been featuring in different franchise-based Twenty20 tournaments for quite some time now, he claims to have learned to give up personal preferences in order to fulfil his team's requirement.

''My job is to score runs wherever I bat. Obviously, for 80 per cent of my career, I have batted in the top three. So it is a different role when I bat in the middle order.My position in the team is to bat wherever my team needs me. If the coach wants me to bat four or five next week against then that's unfortunately what I would have to do. It doesn't bother me,” he concluded.