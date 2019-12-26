India and Australia two best Test team right now, admits Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan admitted that India and Australia are the two best teams when it comes to the Test format in World cricket at the moment. Further, Vaughan added that he was dead confused about the ICC ranking system and added that the system is full of garbage while talking about England's ranking.

ICC’s Test rankings have been the only metric in World cricket to calculate how the teams have played in the format in the cricketing year. While the system has been in and out of controversy, Michael Vaughan has pointed out how the system is outdated in modern-day cricket as he expressed that the system is full of garbage.

Under the current system, India are ranked the No.1 Test side with New Zealand, South Africa, England and Australia following the Asians. Vaughan in the interview with Sydney Morning Herald added that India and Australia are the two best sides in the world when it comes to Test cricket.

"I think there are two teams, India and Australia, they are the best Test match teams in the world, without question. I think there is only one team that can come here and put Australia under pressure, that was 12 months ago, that they won here, India," he said.

In particular, Vaughan admitted that New Zealand, who have won plenty of series in the past two years deserves to be in the second spot, while England who have won the single Test against Ireland, drew their series against Australia do not deserve to be in third.

"I have no idea how - New Zealand have won plenty of series over the course of the last two years - but for them to be second, and where it stands out for me that the rankings can't be right is that England in Test match cricket are third, and England for three or four years have struggled in Test match cricket, particularly overseas," he added.

Vaughan gave an earful about the rankings by calling it ‘absolute garbage’ to conclude the interview.

"I will be dead honest about the ICC rankings. I think they are absolute garbage.”