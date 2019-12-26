AUS vs NZ | Mitchell Swepson in the squad for SCG Test

26-year-old leg spinner Mitchell Swepson has been included in Australia's squad for the New Year's Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Swepson has been rewarded for some fine bowling in the Sheffield Shield off late picking up 12 wickets from six games and might make his Test debut at the SCG.

Once tipped for greater things by the legend Shane Warne himself, Mitchell Swepson has been added to Australia's squad for the third and final Test at the SCG. The Sydney pitch traditionally offers more turn for spinners and chief selector Trever Hohns feels that Swepson and Lyon can both play together and the former can do an important job for the team.

"Having Mitch in Sydney gives us the option to play two specialist spinners if the conditions demand. We will make those assessments when we get to Sydney," Hohns said in a media release issued by Cricket Australia.

Swepson had already made his international debut when he played a T20I against England and picked up two wickets. He was also in the Test squad for Australia's tours to India and Bangladesh but never quite got the opportunity to play. Hohns is also very upbeat about having Peter Siddle as a 13th man for the MCG Test because of his experience and knowledge about the ground.

"Having Sids (Siddle) as the 13th man and his experience at the MCG has been invaluable. His insights have greatly assisted the fast bowlers for this Test and it was great having him around the group," said Hohns.

With Pattinson back in the playing eleven, Hohns is hopeful of him having an impactful comeback after a long lay-off and is hoping that he will play more consistently now.

"James has been with the squad through the summer, has performed well Sheffield Shield matches and is thoroughly deserving of his recall to the team," Horns concluded.