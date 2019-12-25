Thoughts of national call-up keep coming up, reveals Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav admitted that the thought of being called up to the national team is something that he cannot keep off his mind. The 29- year-old has scored heaps of runs in domestic cricket and despite being in sizzling form this season, has been ignored by the national selectors.

Having shown sizzling form in the domestic season, especially in the white-ball format so far, Suryakumar Yadav was named in India A's tour of New Zealand later in February but was snubbed by the selectors when it came to the national squad for T20I series versus Sri Lanka and ODI series versus Australia. Yadav admitted that the thought of playing for the national team is something that he is not able to keep out of his mind.

"Yes, my ultimate goal is to play for India. However at the same time, you've got to stay in the present. You've got to follow your process, you just can't think of going there. If you do the small things right, which I've been doing lately, that (national team selection) will automatically come," Yadav told TOI.

"It's a little difficult, because at the back of my mind, I keep thinking that I've got to play for India. However, at the end, I have to stay in the present. If it (the national call) has to come, it will come automatically," he further added.

A lot has been said about Kedar Jadhav retaining his place in India's squad for the series against Australia and many believe that with 4920 runs in 73 games, Suryakumar Yadav deserved the nod ahead of Jadhav. However, rather than being upset about not being picked, Yadav believes that he needs to concentrate on the present and let the rest take care of itself.

"I'm taking it the other way, looking at it positively. That time (seven years) is gone now. I can't think about that. I'm focusing on what's in my hand currently," Yadav asserted.

"I can't miss my process and routines which I've been following. I'm really happy that when I meet people off the field, they tell me that they're thinking about me. It's a really positive sign and that motivates me as well," he concluded.