SportsCafe’s Top bowling performances of the decade

This decade, graced with some incredible moments on the field, has been extremely special to every sports fan. And we, the editorial team at SportsCafe, have handpicked some incredible bowling performances that made us roar like Dale Steyn and have Mitchell Starc's broad smile reflect on ours.

Mitchell Starc 6/28 vs New Zealand at Eden Park 2015

On the morning of February 28, 2015, with the sun shining bright in Auckland, Australia were rolled over by New Zealand for 151 under 33 overs in what looked like a 350-plus wicket. The Kiwis raced off to 78/1 under 8 overs and it looked like they were going to hand their Trans-Tasman neighbors an ignominious humbling in the grandest stage of all - until Mitchell Starc smelt blood. First, with his trademark high-arm inswinger, the leftie knocked over the duo of Ross Taylor and Grant Elliot in back-to-back deliveries. But little did the Kiwis know that it was not just a warning sign, but the beginning of a full-fledged assault. With the Kiwis 13 runs shy of a win and with 5 wickets in hand, Starc came up with the most spine-tingling display of pace bowling witnessed in this decade. After tangling Luke Ronchi with a bodyline bouncer, he then ripped through Adam Milne and Tim Southee with two rip-snorting, super-sonic, unplayable yorkers. 6 needed of 27.3 overs with a solitary wicket in hand was the equation for NZ, but never before did six runs feel so distant. Australia were no longer staring at defeat, for they now had their eyes on victory. Eventually, an ice-cold six from Williamson sealed victory for New Zealand, but that was not the story; Auckland was the day when Mitchell Starc catapulted into greatness and established himself as the best white-ball bowler of his generation.

Stuart Broad 6/17 vs South Africa at Johannesburg, 2016

Dialling back to the time Stuart Broad dismantled Australia with his 8/15, one might've thought - can he do any better? But count on Matt Prior when he says, "When he's[Broad] hot, he's roasting. And when he has those moments he just flies through teams." A prophecy that came true within five months post, in January 2016, the Nottingham triumph. Facing the No.1 South African side at their home, England walked into the penultimate game of the four-match Test series with a 1-0 lead. South Africa batted in the third innings at Johannesburg with a trail of just 10 runs. Everything seemed normal and calm until Broad, in his fourth over, bedazzled Dean Elgar with his accuracy, bounce and movement. South Africa were reduced to 23/1 but it was just the start of their ultimate demolition, courtesy Broad. Van Zyl, Amla, Bavuma and oh, AB de Villiers, for the NINTH time in 13 Test encounters. Broad’s on-song wrath spared no one. In one of his trademark hot streaks, he took 5-1 in 31 balls, with final figures of 6/17, as the hosts were bowled out for 83 in Johannesburg and England had sealed the series 2-1.

Broad, who had taken five wickets in a single spell on six previous occasions, was being compared to his own set of series-defining exploits rather than someone else’s. Those comparisons ruled this spell as his best, and an absolute standout in this decade.

Dale Steyn 7/51 against India in Nagpur, 2010

Growing up with the tales of Caribbean pacers, I always wanted that one glimpse of ferocity in India. Sure enough, I had seen Akhtar, I had seen Anderson, but nothing captured my imagination as much as that post-tea spell of Dale Steyn in Nagpur. Even though it came against India, I was ravaged by it, to the extent that the sport meant everything to me, making me root for every piece of art that fast bowling brings to the life of a cricket fan. On a typical Indian wicket, where South Africa collected runs like plucking apples from the garden, Steyn’s masterclass of reverse swing was a sight for sore eyes, bored by Tendulkar’s perfectly-crafted cover drives. That day, you could have compared his glare to that of Andy Roberts and Joel Garner but I find every bit of innocence in that spell, a spell that would last the test of time and make me pull off Chainsaw in my study room as a tribute to the big man. For a day, I didn’t mind India losing, for that that I had witnessed something far bigger, something far greater, something more beautiful that might never ever be recreated by anyone in my time of watching cricket.

Mitchell Johnson 5/42 against England in Brisbane, 2013

The 2013 Ashes had two things constant, Steve Smith scoring runs and Mitchell Johnson tormenting the English team. One of the best forms that we have seen from Johnson in his illustrious career as he tore upon the English batting wound. Coming into the series, Trott who was in his prime hoped to give the visitors another Ashes win. ‘England needs a plan against Johnson,’ not Boris but Mitchell that time. Sir Alastair Cook and co were pumped up after dismissing Australia for 295, however, very little they were aware of the beast that was awakened. Johnson’s bowling was short, his confidence wasn’t as he dented the English batting order. Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen and Alastair Cook pulled, but Johnson kept bouncing them out every single time. Every time he walked out to bowl in the Test, the visitors had the sight of ‘Grim-Reaper,’ one that took the life out of batting and showed a tour of hell. In particular, Trott in the first Test became Johnson’s ‘bunny’ as he looked at the empty barrel of his playing days. ‘Bodyline, Seam and Sledging,’ the tourists were treated to a full-coursed Johnson meal. If you had to face him, I would suggest you move away leaving your wicket exposed else expect a broken rib. That for me defined modern-day ‘Bodyline’ leaving England bruised physically and mentally.