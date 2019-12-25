Sourav Ganguly's four-nation Super series will be isolation of other member nations, asserts Rashid Latif

Former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif feels that Sourav Ganguly’s proposed four-nation ODI series is an attempt to isolate other cricketing members by top four boards. Last week Sourav Ganguly confirmed his idea about a Super series involving India, Australia, England and another top team from 2021.

The former Pakistan wicketkeeper said that the idea of four-nation super ODI series will be a flo[ like “Big Three model” that was proposed a few years back.

"By playing such a series, these four countries want to isolate the other member nations, which is not good news. But I think this will be a flop idea like the 'Big Three' model, which was introduced a few years back," said Latif in a YouTube video.

Last week, Ganguly and his team of BCCI officials went to London for BCCI’s meeting with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) where there was a detailed discussion on the same.

Ganguly has also had talks with Cricket Australia (CA) and they have also agreed to the idea.

"Australia, England, India and another top team will feature in the Super Series, which begins in 2021, and the first edition of the tournament will be played in India," Ganguly, BCCI president, had said in Kolkata.

This is an attempt by the top three boards(BCCI, ECB and CA) to have an additional 50-over world event included annually ICC Future Tours Programme.

The ECB in a statement said that they are open to discussion on it.

"We meet regularly with other leaders from the major cricketing nations to share learnings and discuss topics that impact our sport. A four-nation tournament was raised at a meeting with the BCCI in December and we are open to discussions with other ICC members to see if this concept can develop," the ECB had said in a statement.

Ganguly, BCCI secretary Jay Shah and treasurer Arun Dhumal held talks in London ECB officials, led by chairman Colin Graves that had discussion on the idea as well.