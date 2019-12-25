SA vs ENG | Frustrated by the flu but players selected need to be ready to go, states Joe Root

Joe Root has been rendered helpless with big names of the side sick due to a flu outbreak in the English camp ahead of the series opener. The flu has affected Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes and Jack Leach, while Ben Stokes’ participation is in doubt as his father was hospitalized.

With less than a day to go for the much-awaited Boxing Day Test between England and South Africa, English skipper Joe Root has been rendered helpless, with multiple English players struck by the flu ahead of the riveting contest.

The news of Ben Stokes’s father, Ged Stokes, being hospitalised for the same has given the visitors another jolt. Stokes missed training on Tuesday (December 23) to remain with his father as a press release by the ECB informed that Ged, who was in South Africa to witness the series, was still in a critical condition.

Root assured that providing Stokes’ family every required is their priority at the moment. "It puts things into perspective," Root told Cricbuzz. "We are here to play cricket and to win the series but most importantly, we want to make sure that Ben and his family have got all the support they can get. It's crucial that that comes first.”

As Stokes’s participation remains clouded, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes and Jack Leach are also in the list of uncertain starters after missing both the warm-up games. The visitors will have to be patient while choosing the playing XI with the big names still uncertain.

"We will have to see how the next couple of days go," said Root. "It's been quite frustrating in many ways but we have to handle it, we have to get on with it and make sure that the guys that are selected are ready to go."

In the wake of the flu outbreak, England have also drafted both Dom Bess and Craig Overton into the squad. Amidst the chaos, James Anderson and Sam Curran along with Overton are the only players available for selection when it comes to the pace department while Bess and leggie Matthew Parkinson are up to replace Leach. Jonny Bairstow seems to be a likely and worthy replacement should Stokes pull out.

"We are very lucky that we have got a big squad out here and a number of players in a really good place and ready to go," said Root. "It's important we use these next two days to make sure everyone is in the best possible place to go and win this game. We have got some very competitive players who will be desperate to prove a point if given the opportunity."