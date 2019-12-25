Reports | Jasprit Bumrah allowed to skip Ranji match after Sourav Ganguly intervention

Jasprit Bumrah, who apparently expressed his concern on being over-worked on his comeback from injury, has reportedly been asked to skip Gujarat's Ranji Trophy match after Sourav Ganguly's intervention. Earlier, it was understood that the pacer would feature for Gujarat in the match against Kerala.

The Jasprit Bumrah injury, or rather comeback, saga has taken yet another twist after the pacer reportedly expressed his concern on being over-worked prematurely on his return from a lower-back stress fracture. According to a report by Times of India, whilst the Indian pace stalwart had 'no issues whatsoever' on turning up for Gujarat on Wednesday, it is believed that he felt that he'd be better off taking it easy on his return and ease himself into action slowly but steadily.

Bumrah is believed to have taken the issue up to the duo of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah, who then took it upon themselves and requested the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) to pull the pacer out of the match-up. It is also believed that GCA did not have any problem in resting Bumrah, with team India's best interests topping every other requirement.

With India set to play 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs versus Sri Lanka and Australia respectively in January, another reason to 'rest' Bumrah is said to have been the difference in formats, with Ranji Trophy being a four-day red-ball game. The team management, as of this moment, are keen on Bumrah sticking to just white-ball cricket.

"There's much time for the Test series in New Zealand. In fact, the first Test begins on February 21 next year. Until then, he doesn't play any red-ball cricket. So there was no hurry. He can start with bowling four overs in a T20 game for now and play a Ranji Trophy match possibly closer to when it's time to fly to New Zealand," sources in the know told Times of India.