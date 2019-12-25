Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Solar eclipse to delay start of Day 2

The second day of the Ranji Trophy encounters between Railways - Mumbai and UP - Saurashtra in will be kicking with a delay of two hours due to the solar eclipse. While Railways have managed a two run lead on day one after bundling up Mumbai for 114, Saurashtra are sitting comfortably at 322 for 8.

As the world will be witnessing a solar eclipse, the natural phenomenon has ensured that the second day of the ongoing Ranji Trophy games in Mumbai and Rajkot will be starting late by two hours. All the Ranji Trophy encounters start at 9:30 am but the delay means the matches will resume at 11:30 am.

According to a TOI report, a source in the thick of the development has confirmed the same at the end of opening day’s play at Wankhede, where a record 41 time Ranji champions Mumbai are having a tough time against the Railways.

On the other hand, the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) informed about the shift in timings through a press release. The SCA is currently hosting a match between Saurashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

"Tomorrow, the match will start at 11:30 a.m. due to Solar Eclipse," the SCA stated in a release.

Railways did a handy job dismissing Mumbai cheaply for 114, before taking a 2-run lead with 5 more wickets in hand, while Saurashtra are riding atop half-centuries from Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson and Harvik Desai, sitting at 322/8.