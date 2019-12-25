Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Just need one big innings to get back to my best, believes Ravikumar Samarth

Karnataka batsman Samarth feels that it is just a matter of spending some time at the crease before he gets back to his solid best. The 26-year old had a splendid 2017-18 season scoring 673 runs in seven games but was not able to back it up the following season, scoring just 168 runs in 7 games.

Samarth has 17 half-centuries and 9 first-class centuries to his credit in domestic cricket and has been one of the mainstays in the top-order of Karnataka's star-studded line-up. However, after a poor 2018-19 season and after being sidelined with a side-strain, the opener is now looking to get back to what he is known for - being solid in defence and scoring prolific runs for his team.

"It's all about spending some time in the middle. Playing one session would be very useful. It's just a matter of getting to that 30 and then building on. It's a matter of that one big innings," Samarth told Cricbuzz.

"When you have been part of the side for seven years you know that you are a big part of the team and you are responsible for the team," Samarth further added.

The dressing room of Karnataka is filled with batsmen like KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, etc. who either have played for India or are still playing for India. Even though Samarth has not had that kind of success yet in his career, he still feels that it is very motivating as a batsman to play with these players who are in the national reckoning.

"It's motivating to play with these guys because they come from national duty and give the state team their everything. Mayank keeps scoring and has been over the past two years. It's insane. He keeps working hard. I see that. Even KL (Rahul) brings that presence of calmness to the team," Samarth concluded.